- Congress Legislature Party to meet today, where Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will explain the strategy to be adopted in the Assembly as the Government plans to release a White Paper on Irrigation exposing the BRS.
- Retired judges and senior journalists have called for a meeting today to condemn the abusive language being used by the politicians on public platforms. A resolution will be passed and sent to leaders of all political parties and the Governor.
