February 09, 2024 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST

Discussion on Thanksgiving Motion in the Assembly and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to reply at the end of the day. Cabinet meeting in the afternoon to approve the budget to be presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. Government announces new sand policy and orders an investigation into the activities of the TS Mines Development Corporation (TSMDC) as enquiries revealed several irregularities in sand mining and transportation in the BRS government. Vigilance report on the Kaleshwaram project to be placed in the Assembly that blamed both the L&T company and the Irrigation Department for pillars of the Medigadda barrage sinking. Government may seek an enquiry by a retired High Court Judge after the High Court Chief Justice expressed his inability to spare a sitting Judge. 36th Hyderabad Book Fair to begin today after uncertainty due to change of government. Muslim organisations fear that Waqf Act would be repealed leading to more disputes over ownership of land and properties. A private member’s Bill was introduced in December 2023.

