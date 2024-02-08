- Budget session of the Telangana Legislature begins today with address of the Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan to the joint session of both Houses. The Business Advisory Committee meeting today will finalise the number of days, the House will hold its sittings.
- A newly-discovered Deepastambham (lamp post) on the edge of River Krishna in Nalgonda district casts a fresh light on trade ties in the region in early medieval times.
- Muslim organisations fear that Waqf Act would be repealed leading to more disputes over ownership of land and properties. A private member’s Bill was introduced in December 2023.
