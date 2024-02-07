- A curtain raiser on the budget session of the Legislature, which begins tomorrow with Governor’s address to the joint session of the two Houses.
- The Pradesh Election Committee of the Congress party has been tasked to shortlist three names for each of the 17 Lok Sabha seats and send the same in a sealed cover to the AICC Central Election committee by tonight.
- The State unit of BJP has decided to take out rath yatras in all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana and also plans to launch the Gaon Chalo, Ghar Chalo campaign from February 20.
- Muslim organisations fear that the Waqf Act would be repealed leading to more disputes over ownership of land and properties. A private member’s Bill was introduced in December 2023.
Read more news from Telangana here.
ADVERTISEMENT