February 06, 2024 09:31 am | Updated 10:08 am IST

Separate teams of the National Dam Safety Authority will visit the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar dams, the common projects of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, to inspect the two structures safely. BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will hold a crucial meeting with the senior leaders of Nalgonda, Khammam, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar districts to discuss the action plan against handing over irrigation projects to the Krishna River Management Board. It will also discuss the strategy to be adopted during the debate on irrigation projects in the budget session commencing on February 8. The Political Affairs Committee of the TPCC will meet today to scrutinise the 306 applications received from aspirants for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. A large number of kith and kin of the sitting legislators and senior leaders have applied for the ticket while there is heavy demand for the tickets from the SC and ST reserved seats. Anti Corruption Bureau finds additional properties linked to the former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority official Balakrishna.

