February 02, 2024 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST

Chief Minister and TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy to launch Congress party’s Lok Sabha election campaign from Tribal Martyr’s memorial in Indervelli in Adilabad district. The Chief Minister will launch several developmental works in Indervelli including Smruthi Vanam at the Indervelli Martyr’s memorial, inaugurating the Nagoba Temple Gopuram and laying foundation stone for Temple development works for ₹6 crore. As many as 41 applications have been received so far from aspirants for the Lok Sabha tickets by the Congress party, two days after it began distributing applications. Tomorrow is the last day for submission of applications. The Telangana Forest Department is seriously considering the proposal for the declaration of the areas constituting the tiger corridor between the Tadoba-Andhrari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra and the Kawal Tiger Reserve in the Mancherial district of Telangana State as a Conservation Reserve, to improve security and surveillance. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation officials have reportedly got a large number of trees in the Kachiguda depot from the premises. Proceedings of the two-day Indian Society of Clinical Research (ISCR), 17th Annual Conferencee.

Read more news from Telangana here.

