February 01, 2024 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST

Vote on Account budget: Reaction of the State Government, political parties. CII and other industry bodies arrange live streaming of the budget proceedings. Government-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) is undergoing an upgrade as it replaces its existing Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine, which has served the hospital for the past 16 years. From Thursday, patients admitted to OGH will be directed to Gandhi Hospital and MNJ Cancer Hospital for MRI scans during the four-month installation period of the new machine. CPI is pinning hopes on winning the Warangal Lok Sabha seat, if it gets the seat as part of seat sharing with the Congress party. It has also finalised its candidate and is looking forward favourable decision from Congress soon.

Read more news from Telangana here.

