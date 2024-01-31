January 31, 2024 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

Two newly elected MLCs under the MLA quota Mahesh Kumar Goud and Balamuru Venkat Narsing Rao to take oath today in the Legislative Council. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will conduct a review meeting on the transport department and TSRTC. BC Welfare and Transport Minister to hold a review meeting with officials ahead of the government launching the BC caste census in the State. CWC Special Invitee Ch. Vamshichand Reddy will launch Palamuru Nyaya Yatra covering seven Assembly segments of the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency demanding revival of the pending irrigation projects in the district. He will launch the yatra from Krishna village in Makthal mandal. Former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to take oath as an MLA tomorrow. He has been elected from Gajwel constituency in the recently held elections while losing from Kamareddy seat to BJP candidate Venkataramana Reddy. Telangana government to hand over appointment letters to staff hired at medical facilities in the state. The event is scheduled to take place at LB Stadium.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT