January 29, 2024 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

Five persons travelling in a car died on the spot and another sustained serious injuries as the vehicle overturned and rammed into a lorry on the opposite side near Miryalaguda of Nalgonda district. Former Congress Minister and ex-APCC chief P. Narsa Reddy passed away this morning in Hyderabad. He was 92. He served in the Jalagam Vengal Rao cabinet as Irrigation Minister and represented Nirmal Assembly constituency in erstwhile Adilabad and as MP of Adilabad LS seat. Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka to hold a pre-budget review meeting with education department officials. He has been holding a series of meetings with the key departments. BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao will continue the assembly-wise review meetings to analyse party’s performance in the recent Assembly elections. The Dharani Committee on revamping the portal for the digital land records system has concluded that the present system cannot identify the tenant farmers for the government to provide financial assistance as promised. Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and DoNER Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the Light and Sound Show at Arts College, Osmania University. The Light Sound Show is the unique story of the genesis of Osmania University Arts College in 1917 and its momentous journey over 100 years.

Read more news from Telangana here.

