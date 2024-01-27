- The Committee constituted by the State Government to discuss the issues concerning the lapses in Dharani digital land management system will hold a crucial meeting with the Tribal Welfare and Agriculture officials today.
- Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will hold a review meeting on the BC welfare department, in which BC welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and senior officials will take part.
- BRS will start Assembly constituency-wise review of results in the recently held elections. The exercise will go on for three days. BRS working President K. T. Rama Rao will preside over the meetings.
- Comic Con India fest that brings popular culture elements including comics, cosplay movies begins today in Hyderabad.
