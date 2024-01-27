  1. The Committee constituted by the State Government to discuss the issues concerning the lapses in Dharani digital land management system will hold a crucial meeting with the Tribal Welfare and Agriculture officials today.
  2. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will hold a review meeting on the BC welfare department, in which BC welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and senior officials will take part.
  3. BRS will start Assembly constituency-wise review of results in the recently held elections. The exercise will go on for three days. BRS working President K. T. Rama Rao will preside over the meetings.
  4. Comic Con India fest that brings popular culture elements including comics, cosplay movies begins today in Hyderabad.