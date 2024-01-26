January 26, 2024 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan says that the Congress Government was reconstructing the ruined constitutional bodies, systems, and values in the last ten years. She said that the people’s government is reviving constitutional merits, systems and practices. She was speaking after hoisting the national flag at the Republic Day celebrations at Public Gardens here. Actor Chiranjeevi says the Padma Vibhushan award announced last night is a great recognition for his 45-year film career and he is indebted to everyone for the award. Three day Hyderabad Literary Festival to begin today at Sattva Knowledge City. Victims of cybercrimes are getting back their money, albeit only a few after the launch of the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. The Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police has processed 39 cases for the put-on-hold amount in cases of financial fraud since January 1, 2024. Majlis Bachao Tehreek and All India Majlis Ittehadul-e-Muslimeen are continuing to remain in campaign mode after the Assembly elections with claims and counterclaims. Both parties are eyeing the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. LB Nagar junction continues to be a chaotic place where traffic slows down enormously every day despite the construction of several structures under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT