January 25, 2024 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will participate in the booth-level Congress workers meeting organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee at L.B. stadium today. Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to meet all the public representatives from Karimnagar district as a part of the party’s preparations for Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency. The meeting of four BRS MLAs with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has stirred the hornet’s nest and many other BRS MLAs are also in touch with the ruling party that seems to be in no hurry to admit them now. Offers from some MLAs have already been rejected, party sources said. Telangana Congress is now focussing on attracting the youth to the party and the selection of NSUI state president Venkat Balmuri as a MLC is being seen in that direction. He is the youngest MLC in the country. Another candidate Mahesh Kumar Goud too was the NSUI state president in the combined Andhra Pradesh. CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) took about a month during the peak Covid pandemic to finalise the various geo-scientific studies at the Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Temple site before the construction began to ensure the structure was built on a solid foundation and be able to withstand a quake of up to 8.2 on the Richter Scale. Majlis Bachao Tehreek and All India Majlis Ittehadul-e-Muslimeen are continuing to remain in campaign mode after the Assembly elections with claims and counterclaims. Both parties are eyeing the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. Police step up security for the Test match between India and England beginning today, but traffic remains an issue for citizens.

Read more news from Telangana here.

