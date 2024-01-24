January 24, 2024 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

The panel on Dharani digital land management system will hold a meeting with select Collectors today to get feedback on overcoming the drawbacks in the system. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge will participate in the booth level meeting of Congress workers organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee at LB stadium tomorrow. A day after four BRS MLAs called on the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence, speculation is rife about their intentions despite their clarification that they had met the CM to discuss the issues concerning their respective constituencies. The four MLAs will addressed a press conference today at the BRS headquarters. Majlis Bachao Tehreek and All India Majlis Ittehadul-e-Muslimeen are continuing to remain in campaign mode after the Assembly elections with claims and counter claims. Both parties are eyeing the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. Two day VII Telangana History Congress at Maulana Azad National Urdu University from today.

