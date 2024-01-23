Top news developments from Telangana today
January 23, 2024 09:54 am | Updated 09:55 am IST
Telangana Government has started the process of recommending the name of a retired DGP as the chairperson of the TSPSC.
Telangana Congress is focussing on attracting the youth to it. The selection of NSUI state president Venkat Balmuri as a MLC is being seen as a step in that direction. He is the youngest MLC in the country.
Child Rights and You, a not-for-profit organisation, has noted that the enrolment rates of students in Telangana are inversely proportionate to the child’s age.
Police investigate an incident in Sangareddy, where a fruit vendor’s shop was burnt on Monday night.
