- Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy continues his second day in London meeting UK officials and Telangana organisations which have planned meetings with him to discuss promotion of tourism.
- Reason for prescribing anti-microbial made mandatory to curb misuse and overuse. DGHS circular asks medical personnel to give indication or reasons for prescribing the drugs.
- The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has demanded that the State government implement the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020, in specific context of two wheeler taxis. The TGPWU has alleged that rapido, ola and uber have not sought proper permission as prescribed by the Guidelines.
- Wings India 2024: visitors are allowed to access the exhibition and show for the first time before the show wounds up.
