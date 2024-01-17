January 17, 2024 10:01 am | Updated 10:01 am IST

Congress party to name the two MLC candidates from MLA quota today. Tomorrow is the last day for filing nominations. NSUI State chief Dr. Balamuri Venkat and TPCC senior leader Addanki Dayakar are said to be the front runners for the ticket. T.S. Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited has announced scheduled power cuts from today till Feb 10 in Hyderabad to take up maintenance and repair works of power lines and sub-stations on rotation basis in GHMC limits. CM Revanth Reddy is at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The delegation has met several representatives of MNCs. The condition of CPI (M) State Secretary Tammineni Veerbhadram, who was rushed to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad from Khammam after complaining of chest pain continues to be critical. After a delay of three years, the Archaeological Survey of India begins reconstruction of steps leading to the upper portion of the Golconda fort. The steps were damaged during rains and officials had a tough time managing tourists by using the single pathway to the top.

