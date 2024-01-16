January 16, 2024 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy accompanied by the Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu is in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will start department-wise consultations with senior officials from January 18 in the run-up to the preparation the State budget 2024-25. BRS MLC K. Kavitha, daughter of former CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao has sought some more time to appear before the ED in connection with the Delhi liquor scam. The ED had asked her to appear before the official today in Delhi. Spoorthi Sthal, a memorial constructed in honour of former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy will be unveiled today on Necklace Road. At least five persons have lost their lives due to kite flying due to manja and electrocution over the past three days in the State. Festive rush and free travel for women see a new high of commuters using TSRTC. Telangana improves its ranking in the Niti Aayog report on the Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index. The number of poor has come down in the State according to the latest report. DGCA released its December 2023 on-time performance data. Hyderabad airport emerged as most punctual airport for three airlines.

