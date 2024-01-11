Top news developments from Telangana today
January 11, 2024 09:56 am | Updated 10:07 am IST
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.
| Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL
-
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy likely to attend the AICC Parliament Elections Coordinators meeting in New Delhi today along with several Ministers who have been appointed as Coordinators. He will go to New Delhi this evening.
-
Notification for the two vacancies of Members of Legislative Councils (MLCs) to be issued today. BRS MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy and Kadiyam Srihari resigned as MLCs after they were elected as MLAs. Congress is likely to win both seats.
-
BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao will hold preparatory meeting of Mahabubabad parliamentary constituency today.
-
As per the latest report from Knight Frank India, Hyderabad recorded registrations of 7,254 residential properties in December 2023, the highest monthly registrations in 2023.
-
AICC spokesperson Shama Ahmad to address a press conference today.
