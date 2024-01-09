January 09, 2024 09:43 am | Updated 09:44 am IST

The government will study the impact of the backwaters of the Kaleshwaram project as many villages and towns get submerged during the monsoon. Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy directs the officials to ensure the 42 lakh tonnes of paddy to the Food Corporation of India by the end of the month. During the Praja Palana, the government received 8 lakh new applications for pensions. There are already 44 lakh Aasara pension beneficiaries. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar said women must carry any of the approved original documents like an Aadhar card if women wish to travel free on the buses or else they have to buy the ticket. BRS MLAs who are being blamed for the party’s loss in the recent elections are angry that only they are being blamed for the loss while the previous government is not willing to take responsibility for people’s anger against them. Woxsen University is organising an International conclave on ‘EU-India as Strategic Partners for the Future of Higher Education’. Yves Leterme, former Prime Minister of Belgium and others will participate in the event. Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) to hold a press conference on the successful completion of 1000 robotic surgeries. Its Hyderabad’s only hospital to achieve the milestone in Nephrology and Urology. GMR School of Aviation to showcase first-of-its-kind aircraft maintenance, engineering and training (AME) in India, offering integrated DGCA-147 and EASA -147 approved courses. Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan will participate in the “Laptops Distribution Program under the Donate Device Campaign” for Underprivileged Students by Akshaya Vidya Foundation, at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad.

Read more news from Telangana here.

