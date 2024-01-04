- Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to participate in the AICC meeting in New Delhi today. He will likely discuss filling up the nominated posts and other party-related issues with the high command.
- A.P. Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy to call on former CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao at his residence today. Though it is being termed a courtesy call after Mr. KCR underwent an operation there is a likelihood of political discussion between the two.
- The government plans to revamp the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on the lines of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) with a job calendar and regular recruitment. A group of officers went to New Delhi to study the system.
- Hyderabad Lit Fest from Jan 26 to 28 at Sattva Knowledge City.
