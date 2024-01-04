January 04, 2024 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to participate in the AICC meeting in New Delhi today. He will likely discuss filling up the nominated posts and other party-related issues with the high command. A.P. Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy to call on former CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao at his residence today. Though it is being termed a courtesy call after Mr. KCR underwent an operation there is a likelihood of political discussion between the two. The government plans to revamp the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on the lines of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) with a job calendar and regular recruitment. A group of officers went to New Delhi to study the system. Hyderabad Lit Fest from Jan 26 to 28 at Sattva Knowledge City.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT