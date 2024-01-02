January 02, 2024 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

The newly appointed AICC in charge of Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi arrives in Telangana today to participate in the extended executive meeting of the TPCC tomorrow afternoon. This was the first major meeting convened by the State unit after the Congress won the Assembly elections. The education department has issued orders introducing facial recognition to mark the attendance of the students across 26,000 Government schools. The announcement by the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to fill up the nominated posts has raised the hopes of a large number of party leaders, who have worked hard for the Congress victory in the recent Assembly elections. There are over 100 corporations to which the chairpersons and directors’ posts will be filled up. Delays and disruptions continue to dog airlines at Hyderabad Airport due to foggy conditions. TSRTC withdrew Family-24 and T-6 tickets within the GHMC limits as these tickets were taking more time to get processed. Case backlog in all consumer commissions/fora in Telangana. As compared to last year, the number has increased. Furthermore, the State Commission is yet to have a full-time President.



