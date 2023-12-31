GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top news developments from Telangana today

Key news developments to watch out from Telangana on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

December 31, 2023 09:53 am | Updated 09:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the utilisation of funds under the ‘Mana Ooru, Mani Badi’ programme.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the utilisation of funds under the ‘Mana Ooru, Mani Badi’ programme. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

1. All set for New Year celebrations in Twin Cities as hotels, pubs and resorts make elaborate arrangements. The police have stepped up security arrangements by closing all the flyovers and pressing into service additional drunk drive and drugs detection kits from tonight.

2. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the utilisation of funds under the ‘Mana Ooru, Mani Badi’ programme to improve infrastructure in the schools and also the guidelines followed by the private universities in terms of implementation of SC and ST reservations.

3. Minister for Roads and Building Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that he would visit Delhi in the first week of January to meet Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari with a plea to notify 15 State highways as National Highways.

4. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said that there should be no gram panchayat without a Government school in the State.

5. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said the use of sub-critical technology in the 1080-MW (4X270 MW) Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) near Manuguru under the previous BRS government led to an additional burden on the State exchequer. Instead of using the super-critical technology, the outdated technology was used in BTPS causing environmental concerns, he said while speaking at a meeting held at the BTPS in Bhadradri Kothagudem district .

6. GST evasion of ₹18.55 crore unearthed by Commercial Taxes Department. Rajkumar Rekhya Roopsing Nayak, Managing director of M/s Sri Kavya Mining Infrastructures Private Limited was arrested by Commercial Taxes Department for reporting turnovers and taxes in GSTR-01 and not reporting turnover and taxes to an extent of ₹18.55 crore in GST returns.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.