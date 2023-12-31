Top news developments from Telangana today

December 31, 2023 09:53 am | Updated 09:54 am IST

1. All set for New Year celebrations in Twin Cities as hotels, pubs and resorts make elaborate arrangements. The police have stepped up security arrangements by closing all the flyovers and pressing into service additional drunk drive and drugs detection kits from tonight.

2. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the utilisation of funds under the ‘Mana Ooru, Mani Badi’ programme to improve infrastructure in the schools and also the guidelines followed by the private universities in terms of implementation of SC and ST reservations.

3. Minister for Roads and Building Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that he would visit Delhi in the first week of January to meet Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari with a plea to notify 15 State highways as National Highways.

4. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said that there should be no gram panchayat without a Government school in the State.

5. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said the use of sub-critical technology in the 1080-MW (4X270 MW) Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) near Manuguru under the previous BRS government led to an additional burden on the State exchequer. Instead of using the super-critical technology, the outdated technology was used in BTPS causing environmental concerns, he said while speaking at a meeting held at the BTPS in Bhadradri Kothagudem district .

6. GST evasion of ₹18.55 crore unearthed by Commercial Taxes Department. Rajkumar Rekhya Roopsing Nayak, Managing director of M/s Sri Kavya Mining Infrastructures Private Limited was arrested by Commercial Taxes Department for reporting turnovers and taxes in GSTR-01 and not reporting turnover and taxes to an extent of ₹18.55 crore in GST returns.