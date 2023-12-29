December 29, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:07 am IST

Bhupalpally district to inspect the damage caused due to recent rains. The piers of Medigadda titled on its side after heavy inflows into the project two months ago. The State Government has already ordered an inquiry into the incident. A record number of 7.46 lakh applications were submitted by people on the first day of the Praja Palana programme launched yesterday across the State. Director-General of Police annual round-up to be released at 11.30 a.m.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT