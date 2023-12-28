  1. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy wil launch the Praja Palana programme, taking the government to the doorsteps of the people, on Thursday.
  2. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the State-level BJP executive meeting on the outskirts of Hyderabad to review the preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections.
  3. AITUC swept the polls for the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)’s recognised trade union elections held in 11 coal mining areas spanning six districts in Telangana’s coal belt.
  4. The DGP’s annual press meeting will brief about the state of crime and convictions in Telangana.
  5. The 82nd session of Indian History Congress will begin in Warangal’s Kakatiya University.