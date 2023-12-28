- Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy wil launch the Praja Palana programme, taking the government to the doorsteps of the people, on Thursday.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the State-level BJP executive meeting on the outskirts of Hyderabad to review the preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections.
- AITUC swept the polls for the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)’s recognised trade union elections held in 11 coal mining areas spanning six districts in Telangana’s coal belt.
- The DGP’s annual press meeting will brief about the state of crime and convictions in Telangana.
- The 82nd session of Indian History Congress will begin in Warangal’s Kakatiya University.
