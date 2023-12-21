December 21, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:15 am IST

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is to go to New Delhi today to participate in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. He is likely to meet Union Ministers and discuss the funds to be released for various schemes. The Assembly is to see some fireworks with the government deciding to table the white paper on “Telangana Power Sector”. A short discussion will also be held on the same. The new government has been alleging that the power sector is destroyed by the BRS government with ₹81,000 crores debt. The BJP to hold State-wide protests against Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee for mimicking the Vice President of India, and Rahul Gandhi filming it. As temperature drops in Hyderabad, AQI reaches severe levels. It is hovering above 300 mark.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT