- The Telangana Government is likely to present a White paper on the finances in the State. The BRS has written to the Speaker to allow them to give a presentation too.
- Health department has sounded a high alert after nine COVID positive cases were reported in the State. The Government has started issuing COVID bulletins.
- Recuperating after hip surgery, former CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao has summoned the BRS MPs for consultations on the forthcoming Parliament elections.
- President Droupadi Murmu will speak at golden jubilee celebrations of MNR Educational Institutions.
