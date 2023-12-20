December 20, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

The Telangana Government is likely to present a White paper on the finances in the State. The BRS has written to the Speaker to allow them to give a presentation too. Health department has sounded a high alert after nine COVID positive cases were reported in the State. The Government has started issuing COVID bulletins. Recuperating after hip surgery, former CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao has summoned the BRS MPs for consultations on the forthcoming Parliament elections. President Droupadi Murmu will speak at golden jubilee celebrations of MNR Educational Institutions.

