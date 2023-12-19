December 19, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is expected to leave for New Delhi to meet the central leadership. This is his second visit to the National Capital after assuming office as the Chief Minister. Discussions with the party’s central leadership on cabinet expansion are on the cards. CM Revanth Reddy has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek funds for the State projects. The Prime Minister’s office has not yet confirmed the appointment. Congress party after coming to power has now focussed its energy on the Parliament elections by roping all senior Ministers and others and appointing them as a parliamentary constituency in charge. CM Revanth Reddy and Dy CM Bhatti will be incharges of two Lok Sabha constituencies each. Telangana junior doctors and senior resident doctors have postponed their decision to boycott outpatient and elective services. Earlier they planned the strike from December 19. President Draupadi Murmu to attend Hyderabad Public School’s centenary celebrations event.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT