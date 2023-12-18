December 18, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 10:31 am IST

The Political Affairs Committee of the Congress will meet today at Gandhi Bhavan where Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, AICC incharge Manikrao Thakare and all the Ministers will attend. The committee is likely to review the preparations for the Parliament elections. President Droupadi Murmu is arriving in the city for a Winter Sojourn today. She will stay at the Rashtrapathi winter residence in Bolarum. The President is likely to visit Bhoodan Pochampally, which is known for its handloom sector. There is a sharp drop in the night temperatures with many places in Telangana recording below 10 degrees Celsius in the last two days. A cold wave has swept old Adilabad district.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT