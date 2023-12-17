GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Top news developments from Telangana today

Here are the key news developments to watch out from Telangana today December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST

Hyderabad Bureau
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. | Photo Credit: ANI

1. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the MLAs of all the parties would be taken to the Medigadda barrage where the pillars caved in and an inquiry would be held with a sitting Judge of the High Court on the Annaram barrage leaks in the Kaleshwaram project.

2. Assembly sessions are likely to be held for two more days on December 20 and 21 and a bill is likely to be introduced giving legal status to the six guarantees given by the Congress party during the elections.

3. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reiterated his commitment to take the Metro from old city to Airport as it would help the traffic in the old city to smoothen and also reduce the Airport connectivity from city by 25 Kms.

4. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to review the passing out parade of pilots at the Dundigal Airforce Academy today.

5. Indian Railways to step up patrolling during winter nights and incentivise night patrolling men for detecting track defects.

