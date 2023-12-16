December 16, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST

Assembly session today is likely to be a stormy affair with the BRS party objecting to the content of the Governor’s address yesterday where she said that Telangana had at last gained freedom and feeling liberated after 10 years of BRS suppressive rule. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is likely to ‘expose’ the BRS failures and the huge debt that the State has been pushed into by the previous government. BRS attack is likely to be led by former Minister Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao. The BJP will question the Government on the promises made and use the session to prepare itself for the Parliament elections due in four months. BJP OBC Morcha chairman and Rajya Sabha member K. Lakshman to address a press conference. Auto drivers union say that the free bus travel facility for women is making their life difficult. Some auto unions in rural areas stage protest against the scheme due to decline in the number of riders. Regulatory mechanisms and rising incidents of fire accidents in the city as the civic body has dropped the FSI for approval of new buildings. Do Din - An event organised by Hyderabad Urban Labs brings issues, ideas and conversations about the city and citizens to Lamakaan. The event is back after a two-year hiatus.

