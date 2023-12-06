  1. Newly named Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is in Delhi to meet the AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders. He will formally invite them to attend the swearing in ceremony at the LB Stadium on Thursday.
  2. Security raised in Hyderabad for the Babri Masjid demolition day which is usually marked as a Black Day by a few organisations in the city.