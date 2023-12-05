December 05, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:45 am IST

Congress high command is expected to name the CLP leader this evening paving way for the swearing in ceremony of the new Chief Minister. Raj Bhavan has already made arrangements for the ceremony. TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy is the front runner for the top post though CLP leader in previous Assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and former TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy too are aspirants. Congress, that went against its norm of one ticket per family, saw success of all the candidates who were given two tickets from a family except in one case. MLAs who were elected on Congress ticket in 2018 and defected to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party lost in the Telangana Assembly Elections-2023 except two candidates, who are from the Hyderabad city where the BRS fared better and Congress drew a blank. Cyber crimes surge in Telangana with a rise of over 100% over 2021 figures, shows crime records bureau data. The State is also among those which recorded high number of cases.

