November 29, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST

As the deadline for electioneering ended, parties are now focusing on last minute poll management including distribution of money to woo the voters. Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao to ‘unofficially’ meet media in the last ditch effort to impress voters and also to analyse the trend in Telangana. All senior leaders including TPCC president, A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy to meet in Gandhi Bhavan to speak to the party cadre and review the polling agents and arrangements. Teachers and employees involved in the election process to leave to their respective polling stations today. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana, Vikas Raj has assured all arrangements have been made for the polling officers. Independents in about 30 constituencies are giving sleepless nights to the candidates of major political parties. In a first, parties in Telangana have deployed generative AI tools for campaigning. Some of the fanciful images created for campaign show the technology at play. Women outnumber men in Telangana State but the number of women candidates who are contesting on the tickets of main parties remains low. Telangana recorded a Covid-19 case on Tuesday and the State has raised surveillance for airborne respiratory pathogens in line with the Union government guidelines. Deployment of security forces at sensitive polling booths and poll preparedness for tomorrow.

