Top news developments from Telangana today
Here are the key news developments to watch out today from Telangana today, November 28, 2023
November 28, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to address a press conference.
As the election campaign comes to an end today, all the top leaders of Congress are camping in Telangana as a last ditch efforts to woo the voters. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to attend a roadshow in the city today.
Interview with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, R.S. Praveen Kumar, the IPS turned politician, who is contesting from Sirpur Kagaznagar.
The slugfest over Election Commission of India withdrawing disbursal of Rythu Bandhu, monetary support to the farmers.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to campaign in the city.
TPCC chief Revanth Reddy’s brothers and daughter manage the election show in Kodangal as Mr. Reddy is busy with election campaign across the State.
CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology Director Vinay Nandicoori observed that the number of animals used for bringing a single drug into human trials is alarmingly high and hoped that labs would start adopting predictive human model systems soon to prevent this. He was addressing a conclave organised by the Atal Incubation Centre- (AIC-CCMB)’s Centre for Predictive Human Model Systems (CPHMS).
Elections
End to a fractious campaigning in Telangana that saw new promises other than those on the manifesto. Rise in seizures of goodies and cash.
Heavy VIP movememt in Hyderabad has led to flight delays. Many flights being diverted to other cities.
Women outnumber men in Telangana State but the number of women candidates who are contesting on the tickets of main parties remains low.
Family connections and how they are shaping this elections. There are about 20 families that dominate the landscape and are now trying to protect their fiefdoms.
