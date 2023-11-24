Top news developments from Telangana today

November 24, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST

Priyanka Gandhi will address four public meetings and roadshows in erstwhile Karimnagar district today along with the Congress political ally CPI. Home Minister Amit Shah will be camping in Telangana for two days from today addressing rallies and roadshows in eight constituencies. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too will address several public meetings on Friday and Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spend three day in Telangana addressing six public meetings starting from Saturday. He will stay in Raj Bhavan on Saturday night and in Tirumala on Sunday night before coming back to Telangana to address meetings in Hyderabad. TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy to address four public meetings today. BRS working president, K.T. Rama Rao to participate in a dialogue on “Telangana Elections – 10 Years Ahead’ being organised by Press Club Hyderabad.

Election page special stories

Interview Akbaruddin Owaisi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen candidate from Chandrayangutta, who shares his thoughts on why Muslim representation in public life is low. Problems faced by Turmeric farmers in parts of old Nizamabad and Karimnagar district continue inspite of announcement of a Turmeric Board by none other than the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two election rallies in Telangana last month. Days before the elections, civil rights groups led by Yogendra Yadav share their stance on various issues and support to political parties. Several Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are back in Telangana for the poll campaign in support of the parties of their choice. The loyalties are equally split between the BRS, Congress and the BJP. MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao to address realtors at the Credai real estate summit. Residents have it rough as political workers plaster their homes with posters and stickers without permission. A year and a half into the ban on single-use plastic (SUP) products by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), the State seems to have failed in curbing its use as shopkeepers and street vendors continue to pack their products in SUP carry bags.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT