  1. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy will address public meetings in support of their respective parties.
  2. Demand grows among Congress candidates for Priyanka Gandhi’s meetings in Telangana, ahead of her visit to the State on November 25
  3. Rachakonda police find ₹5 crore stashed in bags during a search of a car in Pedda Amberpet. The cash was being transferred to Choutuppal.