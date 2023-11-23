Top news developments from Telangana today
Key news development to watch out from Telangana today
November 23, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST
Telangana Chief Minister and BRS President K. Chandrashekar Rao at a public meeting in Khammam
| Photo Credit: PTI
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy will address public meetings in support of their respective parties.
Demand grows among Congress candidates for Priyanka Gandhi’s meetings in Telangana, ahead of her visit to the State on November 25
Rachakonda police find ₹5 crore stashed in bags during a search of a car in Pedda Amberpet. The cash was being transferred to Choutuppal.
