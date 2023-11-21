November 21, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST

Enforcement Directorate officials are conducting searches in the residences and offices of former MP G. Vivekanand, who recently quit the BJP to join the Congress. He is contesting as the Congress candidate from Chennur Assembly seat. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will address four election rallies in old Khammam and Nalgonda districts today. Food businesses impacted as police enforce 11 p.m. curfew in view of the elections in Telangana. Shops and restaurants that used to stay open till 1 a.m. are being forced to closed by 10.30 p.m. across the city.

For more Telangana news, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT