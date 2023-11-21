- Enforcement Directorate officials are conducting searches in the residences and offices of former MP G. Vivekanand, who recently quit the BJP to join the Congress. He is contesting as the Congress candidate from Chennur Assembly seat.
- Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will address four election rallies in old Khammam and Nalgonda districts today.
- Food businesses impacted as police enforce 11 p.m. curfew in view of the elections in Telangana. Shops and restaurants that used to stay open till 1 a.m. are being forced to closed by 10.30 p.m. across the city.
