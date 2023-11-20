November 20, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:45 am IST

Chief Minister KCR and PCC president Revanth Reddy will continue their campaign in various districts addressing several public meetings. Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan is set to address a public meeting in Hyderabad on November 26 in favour of the BJP and Jana Sena Party candidates. Despite the alliance with the BJP, he has not been seen in the campaign so far. As the poll campaign enters its last week, BJP is putting all efforts to create some buzz. PM Modi will campaign on November 24 and 25 in Telangana while the national leaders of the BJP will also visit the places where the North Indian migrants are in huge numbers. Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Jangaon and Korutla today.

Read more news from Telangana here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.