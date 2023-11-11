November 11, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 10:28 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing his second election rally in less than a week this evening at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K.T. Rama Rao to address resident welfare association groups for a meeting called ‘Partners in Progress’ Diwali buzz missing this year as fewer cracker shops have been set up. The Hyderabad police has announced a ban on bursting of crackers in public places except for a window between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

For more Telangana news, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT