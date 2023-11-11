- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing his second election rally in less than a week this evening at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad
- Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K.T. Rama Rao to address resident welfare association groups for a meeting called ‘Partners in Progress’
- Diwali buzz missing this year as fewer cracker shops have been set up. The Hyderabad police has announced a ban on bursting of crackers in public places except for a window between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
