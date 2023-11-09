November 09, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is to file nomination papers today for the Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies. He is contesting in Kamareddy this time apart from Gajwel which he represents in the present Assembly. A consolidated report on the filing of nomination papers by top leaders of all parties today. KTR and Harish Rao of BRS will file their papers from Sircilla and Siddipet seats today while BJP leader Etela Rajender will file his papers from Huzurabad. Congress is to release its minority declaration today. The party has earlier released separate declarations for farmers, women and youth promising them better schemes and facilities in financial support, education and health. TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy to address three public meetings today in Palakurti, Sanathnagar and Secunderabad. IT officials carry on searches in the offices and residential premises of Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy in Hyderabad. Searches are also on at his son’s house. Mr. Reddy had recently crossed over to the Congress from BRS.

