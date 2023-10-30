October 30, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

The second list of the Congress has seen a lot of heart-burn and several aspirants have decided to leave the party and they were wooed by the ruling Bharat Rasthtra Samiti (BRS). The most surprising invitation by the BRS was to former Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy, who has been a strong critic of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on corruption. Has the BRS succeeded in changing the narrative of the BRS ‘failures’ bringing in Karnataka model of governance in the poll campaign with a negative connotation? The Congress seems to have fallen in the trap rather than confining its campaign on its six promises and cash in on the 18 to 35 years age group that is angry with the BRS. BRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla will speak at the Oxford University today on the Telangana Model of Development. The Carrier Command Post Tracked (CCPT) vehicle designed by Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), DRDO and developed for accomplishing tactical and technical fire control functions for effective deployment of Self Propelled (SP) artillery guns, will be rolled out in Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK) in Sangareddy district on Monday. The BJP seems to be in disarray even after the announcement of a BC candidate as the Chief Minister. There is not much traction to the party with more leaders likely to move away from it as the perception that BJP and BRS were together. Doctors, medical staff, relatives of patients and police go through hell as more than half of the cold storage units in the Gandhi Hospital mortuary have stopped functioning. Hyderabad police raise security alert a notch after the IED blasts in Kerala. FSSAI asks states to raise surveillance of sweets and milk products during the festive season. Bharat Biotech to sponsor gold medal for the topper in Genetics stream from the Osmania University after the intervention of the Governor.

Click here to read more stories from Telangana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.