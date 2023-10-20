October 20, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the famous pilgrimage centre of Telangana-Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in Jagityal district on the third day of his tour to Telangana. He will address street corner meetings in Jagityal, Korutla and Armoor constituencies. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has called for a meeting of BRS leaders unhappy with the party in his constituency Gajwel. Some leaders threatened to resign from the party stating that they have not been accommodated in any posts despite being with the party for 15 years while newcomers are being rewarded. State BJP leaders including Union Minister and State BJP chief Kishan Reddy are meeting the BJP president, J.P. Nadda today to discuss the names for Assembly polls. The first list is likely to be released late in the night. Union Minister Smriti Irani is participating in the election campaign in Dubbaka constituency in Medak district. Senior TDP leader and former MP, Ravula Chandrashekhar Reddy will join the BRS today. Festive rush at transport hubs families travel to home town for Dasara. The RTC has deployed additional buses while some private operators have raised fares.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT