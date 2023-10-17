October 17, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:45 am IST

Sircilla constituency represented by IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao is all decked for the public meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao today. For the third consecutive day, KCR will be addressing rallies in the State. Focus of his speeches are development by his Government versus opportunism of the opposition BJP and the Congress parties. BJP’s first list is further delayed by a week. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Dr. R.S. Praveen Kumar, former Addl DGP rank officer will release the party’s manifesto called ‘Bahujan Manifesto’. The party has already announced 20 candidates. Dr. Praveen will test his luck from Sirpur constituency in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Telangana TDP is set to contest all the seats in the Assembly elections. Party’s Telangana unit chief Kasani Gnaneshwar said that after a meeting with former AP Chief Minister and party chief N.Chandrababu Naidu candidates will be announced. Flash pro-Palestine protest in Shahalibanda area foiled by the police late on Monday night. Bathukamma festival is a low key affair this year due to absence of state patronage due to elections. National Film Awards to be presented today in Delhi to Allu Arjun and others. Telugu film industry has won 9 awards this year. Jamiat i Ulama is working in the districts to spread awareness of the BRS’ deficiencies and assert that “painting masjids” and “building walls for graveyards” aren’t the issues of Muslims.

