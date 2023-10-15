October 15, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST

BRS President and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will launch party’s election campaign from Husnabad in Siddipet assembly constituency today and continue it for the next 17 days covering 41 constituencies. Party’s election manifesto will also be announced today. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will hand over the B Forms to all the candidates announced by the party in August. He will address the candidates and give an insight into the party’s manifesto and issue directions on how to go about the election campaign. Former TPCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah will meet the BRS chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao today at Pragati Bhavan. He is likely to be invited to join the BRS at a public meeting Mr. KCR will address in Jangaon constituency tomorrow. Mr. Lakshmaiah represented Jangaon constituency thrice in the past and served as minister under three Congress Chief Ministers. All eyes on the Congress party’s first list to be announced today by the Central Election Commission. It is expected that 58 candidates will find place in the first list. The BJP too has completed its exercise and likely to name its candidates in the first list. Analytical story on the BRS manifesto comparing it with its 2018 manifesto. The story will also look at how it has tried to counter Congress party’s six guarantees. Will seven-time MLA Mumtaz Khan again get the ticket to contest? That’s one of the questions that the AIMIM is grappling with as the legislator has earlier said he would not contest but later retracted. The dedicated platform for the public to report suspicious cyber crime activity and malicious links gets an average of 35 calls per day, officials from the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau said. Since its inception on July 5, 2023, as many as 545 reports have been received so far. Three crore in cash was seized by the police during vehicle check at Wadapally check post on Nalgonda-Guntur district border this morning. The amount was seized as the occupants of the vehicles heading for Chennai failed to show any documents. In wake of elections checks by the police and other departments has been increased.

