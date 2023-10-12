October 12, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST

A day after the Election Commission cracked the whip transferring as many as 13 senior police officers and seven IAS officers, all eyes on whether more officials will face the axe ahead of the Assembly elections. YSRTP president, Y.S. Sharmila is holding a meeting of the party executive committee today to decide on the future course of action as the response from Congress party for merger or an alliance has not so been encouraging. Haul of cash, gold and consumer goods continues across the state as a number of checkpoints have been set up to enforce the model code of conduct. State Consumer Commission directs real estate firm to refund ₹37 lakh and pay compensation of₹1 lakh after it came to light that 16 years after buying a land parcel from the respondents the complaint found out that no development on said land parcel had taken place and the Govt of Karnataka was a claimant of that land.

Read more news from Telangana here.

