October 11, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

The TS Public Service Commission has cancelled the Group II exams yet again. It will now hold the examinations on January 6 and 7. The postponement has been necessitated due to the announcement of the poll schedule. INCOIS to do a tsunami kick drill on the west coast by simulating an earthquake off the Makaram zone tomorrow. Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy will visit Medaram in Mulugu district and offer prayers at the famous Samakka Saralamma temple as part of thanksgiving for Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing Tribal university for the State.

